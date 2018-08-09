Kenya handed over presidency of African Confederation of Principals

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – Kenya has been handed the leadership role of the African Confederation of Principals at the just ended 10th ACP Conference in Mombasa.

Kenya Association of Headteachers Association chairperson Indimuli Kahi formally took over the ACP Presidency.

He was the ACP Vice President for the past two years.

He took over from South Africa’s Thembekile Ndlovu, who is now heading to join the International Confederation of Principals as an executive member.

The ACP presidency is a two-year term and according to their constitution, the hosting country oftheir conference, automatically gives the next president.

The next conference, which will be held in Nigeria in 2020, will see chairperson of All Nigeria Confederation of Secondary School Principals (ANCOPPS) Anselm Izuagie becoming the new president.

On Thursday, during the last day of the ACP 10th Conference at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, Kahi said he has two agendas to implement during his two-year tenure.

“I first want to see ACP get the observer status at the African Union. President Uhuru Kenyatta promised us that he will support our bid at the AU, therefore we will immediately initiate the process through the Kenya’s Ministry of Education,” he said.

Kahi said once they get the observer status at AU they will also be able to increase their country membership from across Africa.

ACP has membership of 12 African states, majority who are the English-Speaking countries.

“We want to increase our membership to include the Francophone and the Arab-speaking countries,” he said.

Kahi said they will to look for stakeholders to establish the institute for training of African principals.

“Our second agenda will be to work with other stakeholders to form the institute of principals so that our teachers can get to further their knowledge. We may not have a physical institute, but we need to see our principals trained even on e-learning,” said Kahi.