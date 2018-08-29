Kenya assures crackdown on illegal immigrants will not be unfair

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – As the crackdown on illegal immigrants and undocumented foreigners intensifies, the government now says the process will not be discriminatory.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government has assured that it will not target a single nationality, saying the exercise will meet international standards.

“The Ministry of Interior has assured that it will not target a single nationality…” reads a section of the statement.

This comes after the Immigration Department released hotline number 0745660151 for members of the public to report suspicious foreigners.

Those targeted by the crackdown failed to register afresh during a 60- day initiative that lapsed late last month.

The government has already started deporting more than 30 foreigners nabbed during the exercise.

Kenya spends about Sh360 million per year to deport foreigners found living in the country without the requisite documents.

“We can do more with the Sh360 million. Is it fair? I personally would like to discourage to this idea of spending public resources to deport people,” Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiangi said during the launch of fresh registration exercise on May 21.

“We can improve some of our border posts in the country using the money.”

Matangi said the government will be proposing amendments to see those nabbed in the country illegally pay for their ticket back to their home countries.

Those who cannot afford, he said, will be made to work for it while in jail.

Those who were registered afresh will have their personal data digitized and issued with a card that has security features.