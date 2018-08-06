KDF starts recruitment of cadets, special officers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced the recruitment of general service officer cadets and special officers.

In an advert in the local dailies, prospective recruits must be Kenyans with no dual citizenship and must be aged between 18 and 26 years.

KDF pointed out that they must also be physically and medically fit in accordance with the KDF standards while having no criminal records.

“General service officer cadets must hold a mean grade of B (plain) in KCSE with at least C+ in English, Mathematics and one Science subject. The initial training period for this category will cover three continuous years leading to a BSc n Military Science and Security Studies on successful completion,” it stated.

“Specialist Officers must hold a minimum mean grade of B (plain) in KCSE with at least a C+ in English, Mathematics and one Science subject. Must be a holder of an undergraduate degree from a recognized university/institution and be registered with a statutory body where applicable.”

The advert further stated that female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training.