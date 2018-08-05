Kalonzo and Mutua set date for reconciliation talks

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka are to meet coming week in what pundits say could be a thawing of political rivalry between the two leaders.

Mutua who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCCP)leader said they enjoyed moments of laughter as they discussed life and agreed to call each in the coming week to share a cup of tea.

The two met at Karen community church in Nairobi where they attended the wedding of Robert Kivutha, son of Makueni governor and wiper party chairman, Kivutha Kibwana.

Last week, Mutua invited Kalonzo to work with him to accelerate development for the common interest of the people.

Mutua said now that they were both supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda and fight against corruption, it was only logical that they join forces for the sake of posterity.

Last Saturday, in what was seen as a major political shift, Kalonzo’s Wiper party said they would fully support president Kenyatta’s development agenda and fight graft.

The Machakos Governor supported President Uhuru’s re-election in last year’s polls and was vilified by Kalonzo and the Wiper outfit that branded him a traitor for failing to support the National Super Alliance.

Answering questions during a live television interview, Mutua said now that Kalonzo and his party were reading from the same script with MCCP, there was no use for them to continue exchanging barbs which is detrimental to the cohesion of the people.

” They attacked me when I supported Uhuru’s re-election after quitting Wiper and forming my own part, however, now that we are all supporting Jubilee’s agenda, let’s work together for the interest of our people,”Mutua said then.

The Machakos county chief reiterated his commitment to contest the presidency in 2022 adding that he will continue with Uhuru’s legacy of fighting graft and striving for economic development to roll back poverty and squalor.

” I will be running on an anti-graft platform and I am promising Kenyans that I will slay the corruption dragon once and for all,” Mutua said.

He added that he was the first leader who took the initiative to declare his wealth before the ethics and anti corruption body embarked on the exercise as well as calling for a lifestyle audit for all senior civil servants and political leaders.

The governor said his development record speaks for itself and he would in one week publish the GPS co-ordinates of the over 400 boreholes he has sunk in Machakos along with constructed dams and water pans.