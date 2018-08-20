Kajwang’ wants Mburu summoned over Sh100mn bribery claim

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – County Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee Chairperson Moses Kajwang’ says he is unaware of allegations made by businessman Francis Mburu that some Senators asked for Sh100 million over the controversial Ruaraka land probe.

While addressing the media, Kajwang’ accused Mburu of shifting attention from the committee’s recommendations to have him investigated for selling public land to the government after claiming ownership.

“It is not surprising that Francis Mburu has chosen to distract the attention from his alleged criminal acts. Alongside his partners in crime they have attempted all tricks to frustrate our inquiry and suppress the truth,” argued Kajwang’.

He further urged the Senate Speaker to summon Mburu to substantiate his claims as well as action to be taken against the said Senators if evidence is provided.

“If the recordings are validated, and some Senators are found guilty of having acted in a dishonourable manner then I would encourage the Speaker as well as the Privilege and Powers Committee to take action against the Senators involved and anyone who makes unsubstantiated allegations,” Kajwang’ added.

He said he has never convened any meeting outside Parliament’s committee room adding that the committee shall not be intimidated to silence by suspected thieves.

According to media reports, Mburu is said to have submitted an audio clip to the Director of Criminal Investigation where three Senators were asking him for money claiming they would influence the committee to write a “favourable report” on the Ruaraka land scandal.

In the CPAIC report, it was established that Mburu through his companies sold to government land that belonged to it.

“The 13.77 acres acquired by government in 2017 had been surrendered to the government for public utilities in 1984. Ruaraka High School was subsequently established in 1984 and Drive Inn Primary later in 1987,” read part of the report.