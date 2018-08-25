Joho meets Daniel Moi accompanied by Gideon

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Speculation over a possible political partnership between Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi took a new development after the two met retired President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home on Saturday.

The governor’s media team released photos showing Joho chatting with Mzee Moi and his son Gideon, who is the Baringo Senator.

Joho however downplayed the meeting claiming it was a continuation of the Building Bridges Initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Talk of a political alliance between Gideon and Joho who is the ODM deputy leader was ignited in March after a closed-door meeting at Joho’s office in Mombasa.

After Saturday’s meeting, Joho was expected in Samburu where he was to be hosted by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda.

The Mombasa Governor will on Sunday pitch camp in Baringo County where he will preside over a funds drive for Churo Girl’s Secondary School.