Interior CS, Boinnet to visit widow of slain chief

, NYERI, Kenya Aug 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet are expected to visit the widow of the chief who was killed in Nyeri recently.

Security has beefed up in Nyeri after the cold blood murder the Kamakwa location chief, Peter Kimiti Nyuguto, by unknown assailants.

Armed Administration Police have been deployed to Kamakwa and Gitathi-ini areas as investigations continue to establish the people behind the killings.

Matiangi is also expected to issue a security statement later in the day after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in Nyeri.

Matiangi is accompanied by Central Regional Commander Wilson Njega, Nyeri County Commissioner Frederick Shisia among other police bosses.