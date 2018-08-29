High Court blocks charges against DCJ Mwilu

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Justice Chacha Mwita of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court has blocked criminal proceedings against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu until October 9.

Justice Mwita says the suspension will allow time for resolution of issues raised over constitutionality of the charges.

Mwilu’s lawyers had moved to the High Court to challenge a scheduled plea-taking before Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi terming the process as unconstitutional.