, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Capital FM photojournalist Francis Mbatha is missing.

Mbatha left his home in King’eero last Monday night and has not been seen since.

His phone signal was last traced in Mombasa and efforts to locate him have been futile.

This is an appeal from his family and Capital FM to anyone who sees him to call 020 2210020, 0724 257 065 or report to the nearest police station.