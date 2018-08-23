Guard who bragged of defiling minors arrested

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – A guard who has been bragging online of his alleged sexual encounters with minors has been arrested.

The man who is a guard at a security firm was picked from his workstation by police on Wednesday evening following a tip-off on his whereabouts.

“Good Morning tweeps! Mr. William Hanga Mwazombo an employee of #Well’s Fargo Security firm was #arrested yesterday & is currently in lawful custody for posting defamatory children photographs on the media. We thank you the members of the public for alerting us.#BetterPolicing,” a tweet from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated.

In pictures that have gone viral on social media, the man boasts that he is untouchable by the police.

One of his victims in the photos appears to a girl between five to six years, while another is in her mid-teen years.

The photos are captioned with stomach-churning details of how he lured his victims into his trap and what he did to them.

In the meantime, police are looking for a gang which shot and seriously wounded a woman during a robbery at a funeral committee in Dandora, Nairobi.

According to the Nairobi Deputy Commandant Richard Kerich, the woman was among mourners who were attending a funeral committee in the area when a gang stormed in.

Kerich said the gang ordered those present to lie down and surrender cash and other valuables.

He explained that it was in the process that one of the women was shot in the stomach.

He stated that she was rushed to hospital in serious condition as the gang escaped on foot.