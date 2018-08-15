Govt to undertake pilot census in 12 counties

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The government is set to launch a pilot census program in 12 counties in the next two weeks as part of preparations for next year’s census.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim stated that Makueni is among the 12 counties to undertake the pilot census on the night of August 24 and 25.

Maalim called for collaboration between the National and the Makueni County government to ensure the pilot census succeeds.

“The deputy county commissioner needs to work closely with the sub-county administrator including chiefs and political leadership on the ground. We must get it right so that in next year’s census we shall know how to go about the event,” he said.

He specifically urged the local administrators to join hands with the county administration and sensitise the people about the pilot census.

The administrator was speaking during the county pilot census committee meeting he chaired in Wote that was attended by departmental heads from both levels of government.

On his part, the County Statistics Officer (CSO) John Maundu said that the 10 enumerators were undergoing the training at Ukia Youth Polytechnic.

“Already the three supervisors were trained at Machakos University last week. The training of the 10 enumerators started on Monday 13th and will continue up to 20th August 2018. The supervisors are training them,” he said.

The pilot census is also being conducted in Kisii, Busia, Kilifi, Nairobi and West Pokot.

The exercise is meant to test the equipment and help in establishing how KNBS is prepared to conduct the main censAugusteduled for august 2019.