Govt agencies say injunctions frustrating graft fight

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – A multi-agency task team has told a Senate committee that the major challenge it is facing in fighting graft is court injunctions especially when dealing with cases involving high profile government officials.

Led by Senior Deputy Solicitor General from Attorney General’s office Muthoni Kimani, the team now wants courts to stop giving frivolous injunctions that hinder the fight against corruption and allow the multi-agency team to deal with cases “with all the attention they deserve.”

“We face different challenges but the major one is archaic court procedures which do not allow documentary evidence. You can agree on bundles of documents but here the maker has to appear to court and at times injunctions that derail the prosecution and make our work difficult,” Kimani said.

Appearing before the Senate Legal and Justice Committee, the team told Senators that so far 549 cases have been prosecuted since 2013.

In her submission, Kimani urged the public to support the fight against corruption saying every Kenyan will benefit if the vice is eradicated.

She further called on politicians to shun away from politicizing any case as the agency is not discriminating or favouring anyone in the war on graft.

The team expressed its commitment adding that it will not relent in its mandate as more cases involving high profile persons in the country are expected to increase both in the National and County governments.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michael Mubea who was also in attendance said there are many pending cases at the institution and assured that the agency is not just arresting people but they will ensure that all those found guilty are convicted.

“We know many Kenyans are asking whether all those involved in corruption will be convicted. I want to tell the public that this team will follow the law and ensure public property is protected. Those involved in any kind of corruption will face the full force of the law,” Mubea assured.

Muthoni was accompanied by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, Director of Criminal investigations George Kinoti and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission representatives.

Among those who have so far been arrested in the latest cases include Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu who was arrested Tuesday and released on a Sh5mn personal bond, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’ who were all accused of abuse of office among other offences.

The multi-agency team was formed by President Kenyatta and it is led by Attorney General Paul Kihara.