Governor Sonko shortlists 4 women to deputise him

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shortlisted four candidates for nomination to the post of his deputy following last year’s resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

Sonko told Milele FM radio station on Wednesday morning that all the four are women namely Agnes Kagure, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru.

“I am still having consultations on the four,” he said.

Sonko’s nominee lawyer Miguna Miguna was rejected earlier this year on grounds that he holds dual citizenship for Kenya and Canada.

Miguna was deported twice from Kenya, for being a security threat in the country, after swearing in NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President after losing the top seat to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 elections.

“When I nominated Miguna, there was a lot of pressure. There was bad politics, everyone was telling me to about this person, that person and I got so tired and brought out Miguna Miguna,” he recalled.

When Sonko nominated Miguna, he defended him saying that “he meets all the requirements provided for in the constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Elections Act and the County Government Act.”

The surprise move sparked mixed reactions, from Kenyans on social media, with many even doubting the nomination.