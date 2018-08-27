Governor Korane’s grilling aborts due to lack of documents

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane’s grilling session by a Senate watchdog committee aborted Monday after he failed to present crucial financial documents.

Korane who had been summoned to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee following his no-show in previous invites to shed light on the 2014/2015 audit queries, conceded that he lacked vital financial documents to disclose county expenditure.

The committee session Chair, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, ended the interrogation, accusing the first-time Governor of handling the inquiry lightly.

He said Korane was insincere and accused him of handling the inquiry into the county financial books casually.

“The session cannot proceed yet the governor does not have the required documents that would aid the Auditor General in compiling his findings about the county expenditure. The meeting has to be adjourned,” said Olekina

Consequently, the tough-talking senator ordered Korane to gather the necessary documents needed pending a fresh questioning session with the exact date to be communicated later.

“We will plan for you to come and respond to the audit queries raised as you put your house in order,” said Olekina.

In his defence, Governor Korane told members of the committee that his office was encountering numerous challenges accessing the financial documents left by his predecessor’s regime under Governor Nathif Jama.

“My office has been experiencing challenges to retrieve documents from my predecessor, but I am doing everything I can to ensure that the documents are availed to this committee,” he said.