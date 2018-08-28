Governor Korane, 3 others arrested in attempted murder probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Garissa Governor Ali Korane has been arrested over the attempted murder of a former Finance Executive in the county.

Korane was picked up Tuesday morning alongside three other suspects whom police believe were involved.

Police say they are all being investigated after evidence showed that they planned to kill Idriss Mukhtar who was shot in the head outside a hotel in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa.

Mukhtar is in a critical condition in hospital.

The probe on the shooting was accelerated by a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who demanded the file within a week.