From cemetery to dumpsite to recreational park: Kangemi MCA praised for action

Shares

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Member of County Assembly for Kangemi Paul Shem Shilaho has been lauded for pushing for the conversion of a dump site into a recreational park.

The dumpsite in Kangemi was previously a cemetery before it was grabbed.

While opening the Kangemi Memorial Park, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko commended Shilaho for reclaiming the land.

“If it wasn’t for your MCA, this field will still be a dump site,” Sonko told cheering Kangemi residents.

In addition to a playing area for children, the park has a botanical garden, tuck shops and public toilets.

Sonko also praised said Mountain View MCA Maurice Ochieng for pushing for the first TB Clinic in the area and tarmacking of the 6Km Thiongo Road.

“He has also presented a proposal for the construction of a modern market and we will do it. This is the leadership we want in Nairobi,” said Sonko.

He said other illegal dumpsites in Nairobi will be reclaimed and turned into recreational centres equipped with a swimming pool, basketball courts, volleyball court among other facilities.

Other grounds expected to be reclaimed or rehabilitated include Kamukunji grounds, dumpsites in Korogocho, South C and Kibra.

He said the move is also one way of curbing land grabbing by cartels.

“We know that the people of Nairobi are struggling with drainage systems. After research, we found out some developers have put up buildings on top of drainage systems. I put those developers on notice, those buildings on drainage systems will be brought down,” he said.

The Saturday event also marked the second monthly clean-up exercise, that will be done in every Ward.

“I want to assure Kenyans that all illegal dumping sites within estates will be converted into recreational parks and playing fields for our children,” he added.