Four charged with attempted theft at Sidian and Barclays Bank

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Four suspects have been arrested for attempting to steal Sh800,000 from Sidian Bank and Barclays Bank.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the four were charged on Monday.

“Four suspects were yesterday charged before the Milimani court for attempting to steal Ksh.884,876 from Sidian Bank and the Barclays Bank Limited through fraudulent means. The four were arrested while conducting a cash withdrawal of Sh600,000 from a #parallel bank account,” the DCI Tweeted on Tuesday.

The Directorate explained that the account which was opened in a customer’s name was being used as a conduit for stolen and diverted cheques meant for crediting the Barclays Bank account.

On Monday, four employees of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who are accused of stealing Sh72 million from clients’ accounts were also charged.

The suspects were arrested after it was detected that they raided customers accounts and transferred money in instalments – all amounting to Sh72 million over a period of time.

They, however, denied the charges when they were arraigned at the Mombasa Law courts and have been freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or bond of Sh200,000 each

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti had advised banks to always do regular background checks on their employees following the rise of such cases in commercial banks and other financial institutions.