Flights disrupted at JKIA due to poor visibility

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya Airways has diverted five flights from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to bad weather.

Through its Twitter account, the airline stated that the flights were diverted to Mombasa due to poor visibility caused by fog.

“Currently affected flights; KQ311 DXB-NBO revised ETA 0930h KQ117 AMS-NBO revised ETA 0940h KQ260 TNR-NBO revised ETA 1055h KQ275 MRU-NBO revised ETA 1100h KQ503 ACC-NBO revised ETA 1040h,” it stated.

It further pointed out that several flights were being diverted to alternative airports as the situation was being monitored.

It appealed to customers to be patient as the situation is being monitored.

“We thank you for your support and apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please see further updates on http://www.kenya-airways.com Flight Status page and social media platforms or call our Contact Centre on +254 711024747 for further inquiries.”