Flight delays, diversions at JKIA and Wilson due to fog

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) as issued an advisory on the delay, diversion of flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and at Wilson due to foggy weather.

Through its Twitter account, KAA advised passengers to seek more information from their airlines.

“Due to the current heavy fog being experienced in Nairobi, delays and diversions are expected to affect flight operations at JKIA,” it stated.

“The weather conditions in the capital city have also affected operations at Wilson Airport.”

Earlier this month, Kenya Airways was forced to divert five flights to other airports after bad weather prevented the planes from landing at the JKIA.