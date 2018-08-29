Examiners directed not to coach KCSE candidates

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Ministry of Education has directed examiners to stop coaching this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates ahead of the upcoming examinations.

The directive follows reports that the Kenya National Examination Council trained examiners are being paid to coach candidates contrary to set regulations.

“This practice can negatively contribute to anxiety, cheating and negative publicity for KNEC contracted professional,” a circular dated on August 22, 2018, to all County Directors of Education signed by the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Belio Kipsang cautions.

The County Directors of Education have been asked to investigate and prepare a report giving details of examiners involved in the practice.

The Principal Secretary observed that abusing the training, experience and status KNEC gives them for financial gain, in addition to exposing their identity which is contrary to the regulations.

It has been copied to the Chief Executive Officers in KNEC, and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) as well as the Regional Coordinators for Education.