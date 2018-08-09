Ex-Mungiki leader Njenga freed in violent robber case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and his co-accused have been acquitted in a criminal case where they were indicted over robbery with violence.

Trial Magistrate Martha Mutuku said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had filed an application seeking discharge of the accused under section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court allowed the prosecution’s application and ordered him and his co-accused freed accordingly.

Mutuku also ordered release of any security or cash bail held by the court.

The court noted in its ruling that lawyers Evans Ondieki, Kiraithe Wandungi and Danstan Omari had protested over the delayed hearing and determination of the case.

Njenga was charged alongside businessman Francis Mwangi, Wanjohi Ngare and Stephen Kuria with violently robbing three police officers of guns and cash.

The crime allegedly took place at his Hope Church at Thome Estate in Nairobi’s Kasarani area seven years ago.

The criminal case never took off due to lack of prosecution witnesses causing the court to adjourn the matter several times.

Njenga and his co-accused were charged with unlawfully holding police officers for hours in one of the rooms at the church and damaging a government vehicle.

They denied the charges and have been out on cash bails of Sh200,000.