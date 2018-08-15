Ex-City Hall officials denied cash bail, ordered to execute bonds

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Former Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Kiamba and six others have been denied cash bail and each ordered to instead execute personal bonds of Sh5 million with a surety of Sh3 million.

While issuing directions, trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, said the accused had exhibited dishonour of the court order requiring them to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“It’s a clear demonstration that if the accused are given cash bail they are likely not to attend trial” he said.

Justice Mugambi said they were aware of the order which required them present themselves to the EACC but ignored it.

He said that except for former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and Head of Treasury who were released on cash bail of Sh2 million, the seven accused must abide by the new order.

Immediately after the ruling, defense lawyers applied for typed proceedings to enable them seek redress from a superior court.

They argued that a letter from the DPP to media houses did not amount to service order of the court.

They said the order of the court was not extracted and served upon the accused or counsels representing them as required by the law.

Kiamba is charged alongside Lilian Wanjiru, Gregory Mwakanongo, Stephen Osiro, Luke Gatimu, John Njogu and Grace Githua.

The trial Magistrate said the prosecution had opposed the accused being released on bail on grounds that they disobeyed an order requiring them to appear in court on August 9 and as a result a warrant of arrest was issued by the Anti-Corruption Court.

The accused through lawyers, Ochieng Oduol and Cliff Ombeta, stated that their clients were not served with an order to appear in court.

Last week, former Kidero was accused of conspiracy to commit offence of corruption leading to the loss of Sh213 million.