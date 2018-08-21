EACC arrest suspect posing as KPLC meter inspector

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested a suspect who was masquerading as a meter inspector.

Through its Twitter account, the Commission stated that “the man sought a 200-thousand-shilling bribe to stop action against the complainant whom he accused of tampering with the electricity meter.”

It stated that the suspect will be charged in Court on Wednesday

This came even as another man was arrested, and an assortment of Kenya Power and Lighting property recovered during a police operation in Membley area in Kiambu.

Police said the property which includes cables and other accessories were found stored at a house in Membley estate and valued at millions of shillings.

They stated that the suspect was arrested after he was found ferrying part of the cables believed to have been stolen from KPLC stores.

The officers are now investigating how and why the goods were removed from the power supply company with an intention of taking further action.