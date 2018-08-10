Duale accuses Senate of sitting on eight crucial Bills

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale on Friday lashed out at the Senate for delaying eight crucial government Bills.

According to Duale, the National Assembly has for the past one year passed close to 18 bills, 10 of which have been signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I have raised very fundamental issues today. Since April, we have sent eight Bills to the Senate, eight crucial government Bills, but nothing is happening,” said Duale.

He said some of are constitutional Bills that the 11th Parliament dealt with but collapsed at the Senate. They have since been republished and sent them back to the Senate.

Speaking to the press during a joint retreat of the Procedure and House Rules Committee, the House Business Committee and the Liaison Committee at Serena Hotel, Mombasa Duale said some of the Bills are constitutional and time-bound and might create a constitutional crisis if delayed.

He said he has written to the leadership of the Senate about the matter, “But all they are saying is that they are considering (them).”

Duale said some of the Bills stuck at the Senate include the Energy Bill, Petroleum Exploration Bill, Roads Bill, Irrigation Bill, Land Index Bill and Public Private Sector Bill.

The Majority Leader said the delay in passing some of the Bills has already started creating problems in certain regions of the country.

“If the Petroleum Exploration Bill had been passed, the problems in Turkana would not have been witnessed. The issues arise because there is no law to govern the exploration of petroleum. That is why we are seeing these problems,” said Duale.

He said the Senate should pass the Bills brought before its floor within two months.