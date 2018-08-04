DPP to appeal acquittal of suspected ivory kingpin Feisal Ali

Shares

, NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 4 – The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji says he will appeal the judgement of the High Court acquitting Feisal Ali Mohammed on charges relating to wildlife trafficking at the court of appeal.

Mombasa High Court on Friday revoked a 20-year jail term for businessman Feisal Mohammed who was convicted in 2016 for possessing Sh44 million ivory.

Haji says he is dissatisfied and aggrieved with the judgement.

He maintains that evidence presented at trial was sufficient to secure a conviction and is confident that the Court of Appeal will overturn the High Court decision.

High Court Judge Dora Chepkwony said Mohammed’s sentence was unconstitutional.

The judge said the evidence adduced before the court during the trial had many gaps and doubts.

She said the evidence was clearly circumstantial, which the trial court ought to have interrogated further before using it when the suspect was being sentenced.

Mohammed was sentenced into 20 years in prison and a Sh20 million fine by a Magistrate Court In 2016.

He and four others Abdul Halim Sadiq, Ghalib Sadiq Kara, Praverz Noor Mohamed and Abdulmajeed Ibrahim, were accused of being in possession of 2,252 kilogramme of ivory nabbed on June 2014 in Tudor, Mombasa.

Mohammed was arrested in December 2014 by Interpol agents in Dar es Salaam Tanzania, before he was brought into the country for trial.

They all denied charges and the four others were released, but Mohammed was jailed.