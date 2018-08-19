DP Ruto tells youth to shape Africa’s development agenda

Shares

, KAMPALA, Uganda, Aug 19 – Deputy President William Ruto wants youths to take their rightful positions in the society and shape Africa’s development.

Ruto said the young people should not understate their power to transform the continent by the old-dated notion that their time would come tomorrow.

He said they must be hungry for a better future if they are to make it in life, and turnaround the society. Impossible, he added, is a word with diminished application and relevance.

The Deputy President spoke on Saturday night in Serena Hotel, Kampala, where he was awarded the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.

“In making the decision to grant me this award, the organisers of this event make reference to the contributions I have been privileged to make in my country, specifically in the development and transformation of our young people,” said Ruto.

He noted that the recognition represented the idea that Africa must learn to celebrate and validate her own “rather than wait for external approval of others”.