DP Ruto shares platform with Kalonzo, urges leaders to focus on unity

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 25 – Deputy President William Ruto wants leaders to discard their political differences and unite in developing Kenya.

He said poverty levels need to go down, more jobs created, healthcare improved, food supply increased, clean drinking water made available to all, roads modernised and education accessed by all Kenyans.

Ruto spoke in Machakos on Saturday during the installation of Norman King’oo as the Catholic Bishop of Machakos where he was accompanied by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui).

“We have no place for politics of hate and division. We will work together with county governments to transform Kenya,” he said.

Ruto said by building bridges of friendship, the country would be united and focused on people-centred issues.

He called on the church to support the government in making Kenya a better country for all. “Where we go wrong,” he added, “the church should right us so that we can take this country where it is fit to be.”

Prof Kibwana noted that Ruto and Musyoka sitting together was testimony that cohesion is an important function in the transformation of Kenya.

“We tried heading to Canaan but we encountered many crocodiles as we crossed River Jordan. Our journey ended. However, with the building of bridges, we can now cross the river with all Kenyans,” he said.

While supporting the call for unity, Ngilu and Governor Mutua said leaders must work with the government for a better Kenya.

“We should not put handbrakes in the development of our country. Let us fight corruption to ensure that people get what they deserve. Youths do not need godfathers to get jobs,” said Mutua.

While lauding the Deputy President for his commitment in transforming Kenya, particularly on the modernisation of infrastructure, Bishop King’oo regretted that some Kenyans were still suffering from poverty yet “God has given us enough resources”.

“This calls for our leaders to be at the forefront in taking Kenya to prosperity. We must turn around his country, so that our youths can get jobs and empower themselves,” he said.

On his part, Cardinal John Njue noted that the handshake should be put to the benefit of Kenyans.

Born in 1952 in Kathiani, Machakos County, Bishop Wambua was ordained priest in 1988. In June 1998, he was appointed the Bishop of Bungoma.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Wambua the Bishop of Machakos in June.

He becomes the fourth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Machakos after Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana-a-Nzeki, the late Bishop Urbanus Joseph Kioko and Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde.

Other leaders present were Machakos Senator Mutinda Kabaka, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Fabian Muli (Kangundo), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Mutinda Mule (Matungulu), Vincent Kawaya (Mwala) and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.