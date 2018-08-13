DP Ruto says no one will be spared in graft war

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in stating that no one will be spared in the war against graft regardless of their political or social status.

Speaking in Kikuyu, Ruto stated that the rule of law will be applied equally on all Kenyans especially those implicated in corruption.

“All citizens are equal before the constitution and the law. There is nobody who is above the law or the constitution. All of us must work and must respect the law in whatever you do,” he said.

He urged everyone not to be involved in the vice as it was retrogressive and slowed down the development agenda.

“The law is like a hacksaw. It cuts forward and backward. So, all of us must ensure that everything that we do and even our war on graft will take place in line with the constitution and laws of Kenya. No one will be harassed or dealt with outside the law,” he stated.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen expressed commitment by the Senate to enhance accountability in all counties.

“In the fight against corruption, the Senate of the Republic of Kenya is firm and committed towards ensuring there is proper accountability on the resources that are devolved to the counties and we support the agenda of ensuring that accountability is achieved,” he stated.

Earlier, President Kenyatta urged the youth to play a leading role in fighting the vice.

“We should come together to fight corruption because it hinders progress,” he said.