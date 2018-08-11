DP Ruto says govt fully behind state agencies fighting graft

Shares

, BUNGOMA, Kenya Aug 11 – The Government will continue to empower institutions charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption to adequately discharge their mandate, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Ruto assured oversight institutions tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the country’s resources are well managed of the Government’s support in discharging their mandate.

He spoke in Kamusinde Boys High School grounds in Kimilili, Bungoma County on Saturday where he was accompanied by MPs Didmus Baraza (Kimilili), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West).

He told the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Parliament, Directorate of Public Persecutions and the Judiciary that they have the political goodwill to hold those in power accountable.

“Every institution in this country knows its responsibility and should discharge it well because they are all answerable to the public,” he said.

He said the Jubilee Administration had increased the number of households connected to power in Bungoma County from 25,000 in 2013 to 70,000 this year.

The Deputy President said Sh1 billion has been allocated for Phase II and Phase III of the Last Mile Electricity Project targeting 25,000 new households in the county.

He said the county is benefitting from 150-kilometres of tarmac roads as part of its infrastructural development across the country.

“We are firm in our resolve to initiating projects aimed at improving people’s lives such as water, electricity, health, education and roads among other development activities,” he said.

The Deputy President urged leaders to take a common stand on matters of development, saying time for elections, positions and different political parties ended during the last general election.

“It is now time we implement what we had promised Kenyans as part of the efforts to empower them economically,” he said.

MP Waluke asked leaders of the Opposition who have joined hands with Jubilee to respect the ideologies of “our party and stop wrecking us from within”.

“Some of our friends who joined us recently are now calling for the reshuffle of our Cabinet. They are forgetting that that is a Jubilee Party affair; they are not part of such as process,” said Waluke.

He said residents of Western Kenya will support Ruto for presidency come 2022, adding that he was well placed among the current crop of leaders to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term comes to an end in four years’ time.

Barasa said the recent handshake between the President and Opposition leader Raila Odinga was not a threat in any way to Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

“We are not scared of anyone in our resolve to support Ruto in 2022. What we are doing now is development but when the time comes, we will rally behind the Deputy President,” said Barasa.

The Kimilili lawmaker said Parliament had lost direction in the fight against corruption, urging the Government to institute a commission of enquiry to establish whether the “illegal sugar”, which found its way into the Kenyan market were suitable for human consumption.