DP Ruto, Raila differ over outcome of 2017 election

, NYAMIRA, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to embrace democratic ideals and respect decisions made by Kenyans during elections.

Ruto said Kenyans made their decision during the last General Election in electing the Jubilee Government and leaders from top to the grassroots, saying their decisions should be respected.

Speaking during the burial of former Cabinet Minister, the late Henry Obwocha, held at the Sironga grounds in Nyamira County, on Friday, Ruto said issues of the last elections were over, urging leaders to concentrate on issues affecting the people.

“Let’s be democratic and respect decisions made by Kenyans during elections. We went to elections last year looking for positions in different political parties and that Kenyans finally made their choices on the Government and leaders they wanted. We should respect their decisions,” said Ruto.

Ruto said it was time leaders forgot issues of the last general election and focus their energies on development.

“Last year, we participated in elections, positions and political parties. Let’s now talk about issues affecting wananchi,” said Ruto.

“We want leasers to put aside their political differences and focus on connecting electricity, improving roads, provision of water, health and education services to Kenyans,” added Mr Ruto.

Present were former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (Security), Chief Justice David Maraga, Governors John Nyangarama (Nyamira), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega).

Others were MPs Vincent Gemose (West Mugirango), Gerusha Momanyi (Woman Rep, Nyamira), Okongo Omogeni (Senator, Nyamira), Sam Ongeri (Senator, Kisii), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Ben Momanyi (Borabu).

The Deputy President said the government was committed to working with all leaders as well as serving all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

“This is a government of all Kenyans whether one was in Jubilee, Nasa or any other political party. Issues of political parties are now behind us because we are one as people of one great country called Kenya,” said Ruto.

He added: “We are happy that when our brothers in Opposition used to say ‘mambo yabadilika’ (Things change), but we said ‘tuko pamoja’ (We are together) and indeed we are now together.”

Ruto described the late Obwocha as an economist who played a greater role in oversight of public finances.

“The late Obwocha was also a leader who had put issues of his people first and above his own. That is why he decided to fold his political party in favour of Jubilee for the sake of unity and development,” said Mr Ruto

Odinga had revisited the last general election arguing that it was contentious.

He said the Supreme Court has nullified President Kenyatta’s election, which prompted him to take ‘an oath’.

He said he resolved to enter into a unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of peace, unity and the development of the country.

“We decided to work together so that we end politics based on tribalism, achieve development, unity of Kenyans, solve issues surrounding elections, all under the Building Bridges Initiative,” said Odinga.

He said people agree and disagree on issues of politics, urging Kenyans to embrace the Building Bridges Initiative for the sake of a united country.

CJ Maraga told leaders to always forget political differences and regard each other as brothers and sisters after elections.

“As leaders, we should emulate the late Obwocha who always regarded his opponents as brothers and sisters after elections. This is democracy,” said the Chief Justice.

The leaders eulogized the late Obwocha as dedicated, patriotic, committed, truthful and a great debater as a representative of the people.

Odinga said the late Obwocha was an effective leader in Parliament and an orator who knew how to prepare facts and present them in the National Assembly.