DP Ruto launches construction of Thangatha Dam in Tigania East

, MERU, Nairobi, Aug 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has launched the construction of Thangatha Dam in Tigania East Constituency.

The dam, with a capacity of 50,000-cubic metres, is expected to be completed after six months and will cost Sh39 million. Once done, the project would benefit more than 150,000 people.

“This is the kind of work Kenyans expect from their leaders. We are glad the foundation laid by Jubilee Party in 2013 to end the old-fashioned politics is gradually being embraced,” said Mr. Ruto.

He said for a long time, Kenya’s politics had been informed by hate and tribalism, which impeded economic growth.

“We must fine-tune our way of doing politics. No politics can succeed unless it is embedded with the empowerment of the people,” he added.

Mr Ruto observed that another dam would be constructed in Ura “so as to bring the perpetual water shortage in Meru to a stop”.

“The provision of clean drinking water to all Kenyans has been the crux of the government. It is through having a healthy people that the attainment of the Big Four agenda is made easy,” the Deputy President said.

As part of the county-wide tour, Mr Ruto also launched a Sh1.2 billion Maua Water Supply Distribution and Sewerage plant in Maua town.

He added that power connection in the region would be intensified this financial year with at least 130,000 households expected to benefit from the project.

While observing that Kenya had moved from the old days when development projects would be launched in regions based on their political inclinations, Mr Ruto said that the government would help miraa and tea farmers in Meru to add value to their produces so as to increase job opportunities and boost income.

“We have also set aside Sh300 million for the construction of a modern stadium in Maua. This is part of a wider scheme by our administration to put up such facilities across the country. This will help youths to shun anti-social behaviours and aid them in the exploitation of their talents.”

In Mr Ruto’s company were Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Cabinet Secretary for the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Margaret Kobia, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, MPs John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Katherine Murungi (Imenti South), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East), John Mutunga (Tigania West) and Charity Kathambi Chepkwony (Njoro).

Mr Kithure, who is also the Tharaka Nithi Senator, the Deputy President’s hunger for a more transformed Kenya was testimony enough that he is the best presidential choice in 2022.

“If it is for better roads, universal healthcare, extensive power connections in Kenya, affordable and quality education for all, among others, then our choice to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is Mr Ruto,” said Mr Dawood, a statement that was echoed by his Njoro, Imenti South and Imenti North counterparts.

Mr Mutunga said he will rally his constituents and the people of the larger Meru to support Mr Ruto’s 2022 presidential quest.