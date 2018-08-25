DP Ruto, Kalonzo attend King’oo installation as Machakos Catholic Bishop

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 25 – Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka are among dignitaries who are in Machakos attending the installation of Bishop Norman King’oo as the new Catholic Church Bishop for Machakos Diocese.

Also present is Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni and Cabinet Secretary Eugene Walamwa.

The occasion is being presided over by Archbishop Muheria, who is also the acting Apostolic Administrator of Machakos Diocese.

Bishop King’oo who has served in the Bungoma Diocese for the last 19 years was appointed to head Machakos Diocese by Pope Francis on June 23.

Bishop King’oo will be the fourth Machakos Catholic Bishop after his predecessors Ndingi Mwanaa Nzeki, late Urbanus Kioko and Martin Kivuva Musonde.