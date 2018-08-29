Deputy CJ Mwilu due back in court Wednesday over graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will be back in court Wednesday following her arrest Tuesday in a corruption case.

Among charges drafted against DCJ Mwilu include improperly obtaining the execution of a Sh12 million security belonging to Imperial Bank between August and October 2013.

She is also accused of abuse of office and accepting a gift in the form of money in circumstances which undermined public confidence in the integrity of her office.

She was released on a Sh5 million personal bond together with her co-accused Stanley Muluvi, after the magistrate ruled they were produced in court late.

Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi asked the Deputy CJ Mwilu to execute the bond as a promissory note for her appearance in court Wednesday for further directions.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions led by Dorcas Oduor had asked the court to dismiss the application for bail.

The bond was granted following an application by her lead lawyer Senator James Orengo, who indicated intention to challenge constitutionality of the proceedings.

Speaking to the press ahead of Mwilu’s arraignment, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said the charges stem from an investigation that was carried out by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI officers led by chief detective George Kinoti arrested Mwilu at the Supreme Court buildings Tuesday afternoon before taking her to DCI Headquarters from where she was processed and subsequently taken to Milimani Law Courts to take plea.

Haji said he had informed Chief Justice David Maraga of the decision to prosecute Mwilu arising from the DCI investigation.