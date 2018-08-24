DCI seeks nine who skipped court date in multi-million Kenya Power case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking nine suspects accused of fraudulent acquisition of public property in shadowy deals with the Kenya Power Company.

The suspects listed as Catherine Njuguna, Christine Nyawara, Edwin Macharia, John Waweru, Jason Morara, James Ogechi, Jeremiah Onduko, Stephen Maina, and Linet Njeru are linked to five companies that benefited from a multi-million scandal at the utility company.

Warrants against the nine were issued on August 8 when they skipped a court session convened before Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi when ten others were charged.

The five companies linked to the nine suspects are Millous Enterprises, Kazimix Enterprises, Jake Building and Construction Limited, Wachema Investment Limited, and Pestus Investment Limited.

The ten individuals charged on August 8 were linked to Millous Enterprises Company, Kazimix Enterprises, Petsus Investments, Jake Building and Constructions Limited, Wachema Investments, Touchline Electricals, Mint Ventures and Appenco Holding Limited.

They were Catherine Mwangi, Charles Muthui, Samuel Gichini, Francis Thuku, Petty Wanjiku, Hillary Njaramba, Alice Wanjiku, Catherine Wambui, Susan Wanjiru, and Jane Kingori.

Mwangi was accused of fraudulently getting payments amounting to Sh 1.4 million from Kenya Power as a pre-qualified supplier for labour and transport services.

Muthai and Gichini faced a charge of fraudulently obtaining Sh 231,107 while Thuku and Petty Wanjiku were charged with defrauding the company Sh 1.7 million.

Alice Wanjiku and Njaramba were said to have obtained Sh 8.3 million while Kingori, Wambui, and Wanjiru were accused of pocketing Sh 623,960, Sh 1.4 million and Sh 112,483 respectively.

They were each granted cash bail ranging from Sh 400,000 to Sh 800,000.

Prior to the matter, Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti had on July 17 released on bail seventeen top managers of Kenya Power among them suspected Managing Directir Ken Tarus and his predecessor Ben Chumo after facing multiple corruption charges some of which touched on the purchase of faulty transformers valued at Sh 4.5 billion and the irregular pre-qualification of private entities for tenders .

Ogoti had directed them to deposit cash bails of Sh 1 million each with an alternative of a Sh 2 million bond to be executed with a similar surety.