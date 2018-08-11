DCI probing Sh2.8bn scandal at Government Advertising Agency

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has instituted a probe into the alleged irregular procurement of Media Services by the Government Advertising Agency under the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology.

Through its twitter account, the DCI stated that it will be investigating the allegations of failure by the Ministry to honor contracts amounting to more than Sh2.8 billion to various media outlets.

“The Director of Criminal Investigations has noted instructions by the Director of Public Prosecutions to inquire into ICT ministry procurement of services from Media that has led to allegations of failure to honor contracts. Investigations have been instituted,” DCI George Kinoti said.

The probe followed a request from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to take up the matter.

It is alleged that the two institutions obtained resources and did not pay for them as outlined in the contracts.

Local newspapers have been running editorials accusing the agency of signing contracts with local media outlets, and delaying payments contrary to government policy.

The agency handles advertisements from all government ministries and departments which are placed in print and electronic media.