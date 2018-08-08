Court lifts order for NYS suspects to report to DCI

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi has lifted an order for suspects in the Sh468 million National Youth Service scandal to report frequently to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which was issued as a pre-condition for their bail terms.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti stated that since the pre-trial conference has been conducted, it is upon the accused to attend trial which kicks off from November this year.

The application to excuse the accused from reporting to the DCI was made by defence lawyers through Assa Nyakundi.

Nyakundi stated that it was a waste of time to have the accused compelled to report to the DCI while they are out on bond which ties them to the trial.

However, the court imposed strict hearing timelines which will take the whole of November and part of December.

Justice Ogoti said that there will be no adjournment application from the defence team or the prosecution.

The 48 suspects in the scandal were given reprieve following the High Court’s decision to grant them bail pending their trial.

Judge Hedwig Ong’udi ordered them freed on Sh5 million bond with sureties of Sh2 million each, with concurrent cash bails of Sh1 million each.

The suspects were also ordered to surrender their passports and were barred from accessing their offices without police officers.

They had also been expected to report to the DCI office once a week pending their trial.

Among the suspects are former Public Service Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and ex-NYS Director General Richard Ndubai.

The charges range from abuse of office, conspiracy to commit economic crimes, wilful failure to comply with applicable laws and theft of public property.