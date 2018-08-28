Court grants Swazuri limited access to his office

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Former National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been granted limited access to his office after informing the Commission’s CEO and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi ruled that Swazuri can only access the office under supervision to avoid interference with prosecution witnesses.

He said the court has no power to bar or suspend him from entering his workplace given that he occupies a constitutional office.

Mugambi said that other public officers who have been charged alongside him cannot access their respective offices until the criminal case they are facing is heard and determined.

The court however declined to vary bond terms issued to Swazuri, saying that the application for review should be filed in the High court.

He is out on cash bail of Sh3.5 million.

Swazuri and 18 others who include Kenya Railways Corporation CEO Atanas Kariuki Maina have been charged over corruption involving Sh221mn compensation for the Standard Gauge Railways project.