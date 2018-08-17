COTU suffers setback after court blocks SRC nominee

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Central Organisations of Trade Unions (COTU) has suffered a setback after a court issued an order stopping the vetting of its nominee to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

COTU’S nominee Nelly Peris Ashubwe will not be among candidates to be vetted by Parliament’s committee on Finance and National Planning on August 22 after her nomination was been questioned by the Trade Union Congress of Kenya (TUC).

Employment and Labour Relations Court vacation judge Justice Onesmus Makau issued the conservatory order halting the vetting of the COTU nominee after he was informed that her nomination to SRC was illegal and was done without proper procedure.

TUC, through lawyer Alfred Nyandieka, told the court that there is imminent danger that the committee is likely to subject Ashubwe to vetting when her nomination is illegal and unconstitutional.

He said that COTU nominee never applied for the job when it was advertised on January 30, 2018, being the constitutional requirement.

Nyandieka said that COTU had previously forwarded the name of John Matiangi, who however declined to take up the position, saying that the trade union should have advertised for new candidates to apply.

The restraining order of the court shall remain in place until 29, August when the matter will be heard by all parties.