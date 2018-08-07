City Hall revives plans for two PSVs per SACCO in city centre

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Plans to have only two Public Service Vehicles per Sacco in Nairobi’s city centre takes effect Tuesday as the County Government revived plans to decongest the Central Business District.

According to the County Head of Inspectorate, Peter Mbaya, there will be a crackdown for those who do not comply and vehicles will only be given five minutes to drop and collect passengers.

He told Capital FM News that “the operation comes after consultations with members of various Saccos.”

He stated that it is also part of plans to bring back sanity to the roads.