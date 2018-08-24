China, India ready to partner with Kenya in implementation of Big 4

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 —President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday held a meeting with India’s Commerce, Industry and Civil Aviation Minister Shri Suresh Prabhakar during which the two leaders discussed how India can partner with Kenya in the implementation of the Government’s Big 4 development agenda.

At the meeting held at State House Nairobi, Prabhu told the Head of State that Kenya’s Big 4 development agenda is in line with India’s own ongoing concerted efforts towards alleviation of extreme poverty.

The Indian Minister proposed that Kenya and India should formulate a joint framework for partnership in the context of South-South cooperation adding that his country is ready and willing to support Kenya’s manufacturing sector.

Prabhu said that India was particularly interested in Kenya’s agro- processing sub-sector especially in the application of technology by small-scale farmers to increase production as well as in value addition.

On affordable housing, one of the pillars of the Big 4 agenda, the Indian Minister informed President Kenyatta that his country has some of the world’s top quality and low priced construction materials appropriate for Kenya’s low cost housing for programme.

Further, Prabhu confirmed to the President that his country will be participating in the international blue economy conference which will be co-hosted by Kenya and Canada in Nairobi later this year.

In the meeting attended by Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Kenya’s High Commissioner to India Willy Bett, President Kenyatta expressed his gratitude to India noting that the two countries have been partners and friends way before Kenya attained its independence.

The Head of State called further called on the two countries to continue deepening the long standing relationship for the greater benefit of the citizens of the two nations.

President Kenyatta also met and held discussions with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Sun Baohong who briefed him on the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in China.

President Kenyatta reiterated that China is Kenya’s key partner in development saying he is keen on ensuring the full implementation of the Standard Gauge Railway project.“

“It my hope and prayer to see this SGR project to conclusion. My ambition is to see this new railway reach Lake Victoria not only for economic viability but also to link manufacturing all the way,” said President Kenyatta.

The President pointed out that once the SGR project is extended to Kisumu, it would be able to serve East and Central African countries of Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Kenyatta said that he looks forward to the forthcoming FOCAC Summit during which he expects to meet and discuss matters of mutual importance with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Amb. Baohong said that her country seeks to deepen its existing partnership with Kenya in order to ensure more Chinese investments flow into the country and boost the implementation of Kenya’s Big 4 development agenda.

“We want to work with Kenya to expand Kenya’s exports to China and this would be done through attracting more Chinese investors to Kenya to help in the transfer of skills and technology,” said Amb.Baohong.