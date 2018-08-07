Cherop tipped to take top SRC slot, Makori policing authority

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Lynne Cherop Mangich as Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, a week after the National Assembly rejected his previous nominee Ben Chumo over integrity concerns.

MPs shot down Chumo’s nomination after he was charged alongside other senior current and former Kenya Power managers for allegedly orchestrating the irregular supply of faulty transformers worth Sh4.5 billion.

House Speaker Justin Muturi said he had received a message from President Kenyatta with also included the nominations of Halima Abdile Mohammed (Parliamentary Service Commission), former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno (Public Service Commission) and Peris Ashumbwe (umbrella body representing trade unions).

Other members include John Kennedy Munyoncho (Defence Council), Leah Mumbua Munyao (Teachers Service Commission), and Margret Sawe (Senate on behalf of the County Governments).

The National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning will conduct approval hearings for the SRC nominees on August 14, 2018 and submit its report on the suitability for consideration by the House on or before August 21.

SRC is one of the independent commissions established by the Constitution with the mandate of setting and regularly reviewing the remuneration and benefits of all State officers.

It also advises the National and County Governments on remuneration and benefits of all other public officers.

President Kenyatta also nominated Anne Makori as the new Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

In his message to the National Assembly, President Kenyatta also announced the nomination of former IEBC Head of Legal Department Praxedes Tororey Chepkoech as a member of IPOA.

Other persons nominated as members include Doreen Nkatha Muthaura, Jimmy Mutuku Mwithi, Waiganjo John Murithi, Fatuma Mohamud Mohamed, Dr Walter Owen Ogony and Jonathan Lodompui Ltipalei.

The approval hearings for the IPOA nominees will be conducted on August 16 by the National Assembly Committee on National Security and Administration.

The Committee will then be required to submit their report supporting or opposing the nominations to the House on or before August 28.