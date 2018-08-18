Charles Kamuren wins Baringo South seat after garnering 12,777 votes

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Charles Kamuren of the Jubilee Party has been declared the Member of Parliament-elect for Baringo South constituency in the just concluded by-elections.

According to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission, Kamuren has garnered 12,777 votes against Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate Cynthia Kipchilat who got 8,968 votes.

The MP-elect has urged his competitors to join him in serving the residents of Baringo South.

“It is not easy, but we must work together to serve our people,” he said.

According to the electoral body, 21, 617 voters participated in the exercise out of the 31, 162 registered voters.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Grace Kipchoim in April this year, after a prolonged battle with cancer.