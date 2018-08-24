Capital FM reporter retains treasury slot at parliamentary association

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug, 24 – Capital FM’s parliamentary reporter Laban Wanambisi has been elected as a leader of the Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association.

Wanambisi who has been reporting on Parliamentary affairs since 2011, retained his Treasurer’s seat after he was unopposed as Standard Group’s Moses Njagih and Around the Globe Radio reporter Liz Mutuku registered landslide victories to clinch the Chairperson and Secretary seats respectively.

In elections held Friday morning at Parliament Buildings, Njagih garnered 26 votes to floor his competitors Royal Media Services Stephen Letoo and Kevin Wachira of KBC who managed to get 8 and 5 votes respectively.

In the Secretary’s seat Mutuku defeated KBC’s Edward Kabassa by 30 to 9 votes.

The incoming chair said he will work around the clock to ensure the welfare and freedom of the parliamentary journalists is protected.

This comes after two journalists were summoned due to MPs bribery allegations article.

The Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association brings together journalists covering Parliament and the patron is the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.