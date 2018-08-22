Businessman charged in Governor Sonko bribery case

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 22 – Nairobi businessman Praful Kumar was on Wednesday evening charged with three counts related to bribery.

The businessman was arrested on August 20 by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers when he allegedly attempted to bribe Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

According to the charge sheet, Kumar was charged for attempting to offer Sonko Sh5 million, offering Sh1 million to him and third charge was giving the governor Sh1 million at his Kanamai residence in Kilifi County.

Kumar wanted to get approval of a hotel which is under construction on plot LR 91/239 in Nairobi’ Gigiri area.

The hotel has been identified as Grand Manor in Gigiri near the United Nation offices.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Henry Nyakweba.

He will spend a third night at the Port Police Station as Magistrate Nyakweba is expected to make a ruling on his bond application on Thursday morning.

The tycoon is said to have gone to meet Sonko at his Kanamai residence in Kilifi County when the EACC officers were called in.