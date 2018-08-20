Businessman arrested for attempting to bribe Sonko

Shares

, KILIFI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers on Monday evening arrested a Nairobi-based tycoon for allegedly attempting to bribe Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

EACC Lower Coast Regional Head, George Ojowi, confirmed that Praful Kumar had gone to Governor Sonko’s Kanamai residence with Sh1 million.

“We have made an arrest today evening. The suspected wanted to bribe Governor Sonko with a sum of Sh1 million to get approval for a hotel which is under construction in Nairobi,” he said.

The said hotel has been identified as Grand Manor in Gigiri near the United Nation head offices.

The suspect will be taken to court on Wednesday.