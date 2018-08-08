Bulldozers finally strike Southend mall

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Southend mall next to Lang’ata Road was on Wednesday morning demolished as the National Environmental Authority (NEMA) continued with the removal of structures erected along riparian reserves.

There was heavy security presence by policemen as bulldozers destroyed the structure which is situated opposite T-Mall.

According to NEMA, the exercise will continue until all structures on riparian reserves have been demolished.

On Monday, NEMA demolished Java House, Kileleshwa alongside Shell Petrol Station that were built adjacent to Nairobi River.

On Tuesday, Nairobi’s Kileleshwa suburb was targeted where houses and concrete walls or structures built on riparian land along the Nairobi River were brought down.

There were complaints from house owners who claimed they were not given enough notice.

But officials from the National Environmental Management Authority and City Hall insist they were all aware and were given enough time to bring down the structures after losing court cases.