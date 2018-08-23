Briton deported from Kenya sentenced to 5 years for sexually assaulting a minor

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23- Briton Geoffrey Fitton has been sentenced to 5 years and given a lifetime sex offender registration order after he was deported from the country to the United Kingdom.

The 61-year-old Briton was convicted of four counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 13 at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week on Thursday.

His problems started after a report was made to West Mercia Police that he had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl he had met online.

He came to the country late last year despite a pending appearance in court but was arrested and deported in January his year.

Telford Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to honour a summon on 23 October 2017.

Upon deportation back to the UK, he was remanded in prison and entered a not guilty plea at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 19 March.

The matter was then listed for a four-day trial, commencing on 13 August, where he was found guilty and subsequently sentenced for the offences.

Speaking about the case, Detective Sergeant Mathew Crisp said, “This was a complex case which involved working closely with law enforcement agencies on an international scale in order to locate and detain Fitton.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in this case, including the National Crime Agency and Kenya National Police Transnational Organised Crime Unit. Without their action and support, we would not have been able to secure his arrest and bring him back to the UK to face justice.”