Brace for September strike if our employer doesn’t budge – KNUT

, KISII, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has vowed that teachers will go on strike in September if the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) does not abolish policies that are unfavourable.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said TSC should drop enacted policies that hurt the welfare of teachers.

Sossion said delocalization and appraisal of teachers was being implemented by TSC without consulting stakeholders in the sector.

He stated that the policies are discriminative and intimidating teachers and they oppose them.

Speaking in Kisii during the 45th Annual General Meeting at Kisii High School, he noted that delocalization of teachers has demoralized them and led to poor performance in schools.

He said there has been a gradual decline of performance since 2015 due to policies, which negatively impact teachers.

Sossion said their employer has failed to address their issues, which include promotion of teachers, performance appraisal and delocalisation.

“We are going to put down tools of learning if the employer is not hearing our grievances,” said Sossion. “We don’t need permission from anybody; we are at liberty to take any decision,” vowed Sossion.

He said teachers spend a lot of time in cyber cafes filling the performance appraisal forms. “Time which teachers are supposed to use in class to teach they are spending it in cyber cafes. You cannot measure teaching… teaching is about character transformation, ” he said.

According to the union, the government cannot achieve the big four agenda without education.