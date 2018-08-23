Bobi Wine charged with treason at Gulu Chief Magistrate court

Shares

, GULU, Uganda, Aug 23 – Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been charged with treason before Gulu Chief Magistrates Court.

The charges were filed moments after the vocal MP was freed from Military Court after illegal possession of firearms accusations were withdrawn.

The Kyadondo East legislator was swiftly re-arrested by police who paraded him before the civilian court with treason.

At the same time police also arrested Opposition chief Kizza Besigye.

According to Besigye the move aimed at stopping them from attending court session for the detained and tortured MP Robert Kyangulanyi aka Bobi Wine