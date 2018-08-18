Bank staff arrested for stealing Sh1.5mn from customers through sim swap fraud

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18- Police have arrested a senior Family Bank official accused of stealing Sh1.5 million from customers.

According to CID officers probing the incident, the suspect who is a relationship officer at the bank accessed the customers’ accounts through sim swaps and withdrew the cash.

He was arrested after officers from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit traced how the cash was siphoned from customers following a complaint by the bank.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday.

This comes as Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti vows to sustain the war on sim swap fraud, which remains relatively high.

Over the past few weeks, police have arrested several suspects over the recent spate of SIM swapping cases targeting subscribers of communication providers and financial institutions.

On July 26, detectives arrested two employees of Safaricom in Eldoret.

Earlier, three other suspects including a Safaricom Customer Care Executive who has since been dismissed were nabbed over the incidents.

“Detectives from @DCI_Kenya have this afternoon arrested Mr. Douglas Kiplimo Too and Ms. Linda Najoli Idali both employees of @SafaricomPLC in connection with #Sim Swap Fraud. The two were arrested in Eldoret & are wanted by #DCIMolo,#DCIKitale & #DCIGarsen,” a tweet from the DCI, posted on July 26 reads.

Members of the public have been urged to refrain from giving personal data to individuals claiming to be calling from mobile telephone firms or responding to strange calls or messages asking for the same.